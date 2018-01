By EUOBSERVER

The Dutch intelligence service, AIVD, penetrated a Russian state hacker group called Cozy Bear or APT29 in 2014, watched as it later attacked Democratic Party computers in the US elections, and alerted US intelligence to the threat, Dutch newspaper Volksrant reports. It said AIVD even accessed the security cameras in a university building near Red Square where the Cozy Bear attackers, about 10 people at a time, used to work.