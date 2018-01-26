Ticker
Russia ready to cause 'thousands of deaths' in UK
By EUOBSERVER
British defence minister Gavin Williamson has told The Telegraph newspaper that Russia has made preparations to attack British energy stations and grids in the event that a conflict broke out. He said Russia's tactics were to create "domestic and industrial chaos" in the UK and to "damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths", then pull back and wait for Britain's move.