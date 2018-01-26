By EUOBSERVER

Dutch eurosceptic blog GeenStijl announced on Friday its lawyer has demanded that the 'EU vs Disinformation' website withdraw an accusation against it. The EU-funded anti-disinformation campaign said a 2015 article by GeenStijl about Ukraine repeated older disinformation. The GeenStijl article was written ahead of the Dutch referendum on ratification of an EU-Ukraine treaty - which came about because the blog helped collect the required signatures.