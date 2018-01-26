Friday

Visegrad Four oppose transnational lists for EP

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, known as the Visegrad Four, "disagree with the establishment of a transnational list" for the European Parliament elections, they said in a statement Friday. Transnational lists would be single party lists for which citizens could vote from different member states. The V4 countries also oppose the 'Spitzenkandidat' system of the winning European political party's main candidate becoming the EU Commission president.

Rule of law and Catalonia on the agenda THIS WEEK

EU Commission president Juncker will meet Czech PM Babis to discuss migration quotas. He will also receive the Romanian president - just after Juncker warned Bucharest not to backtrack on fighting corruption.

