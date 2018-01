By EUOBSERVER

Finland on Sunday re-elected president Sauli Niinisto for a second six-year term with 62.7 percent of the vote, the first time a candidate has won outright in the first round. His nearest rival, Pekka Haavisto of the Green Party, got 12.4 percent and Finns Party's Laura Huhtasaari 6.9 percent. The only candidate to openly advocate Nato membership, Swedish people's party candidate Nils Torvalds, came last with just 1.5 percent.