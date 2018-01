By EUOBSERVER

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki has urged the US to fine EU energy firms Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall taking part in Russia's plan to build a gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, to Germany. "We want construction of the pipeline to be put under American sanctions in line with the [US] act of 2 September 2017," he told Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Saturday after high-level US talks.