By EUOBSERVER

EU ministers adopted on Monday (29 January) negotiating directives for the Brexit transition period, Sabine Weyand, the EU's deputy chief negotiator tweeted. The directives set out the starting position for EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in agreeing with London a transition period after the UK leaves the EU in 2019. The UK will have to adhere to EU rules without participating in decision-making until the end of the transition.