By EUOBSERVER

The EU fishing fleet numbered 83,734 vessels in 2016 with a combined holding capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of fish of which one fifth (21.2%) were Spanish, Eurostat announced on Tuesday. The UK held (11.7%) and France (10.9%). Greece had most EU-vessels (18.1%) registered but with an average size of only 4.7 gross tonnes. Spanish vessels averaged 36.3, the Netherlands 156 and Lithuania 287.9 gross tonnes per vessel.