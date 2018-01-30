Tuesday

30th Jan 2018

Ticker

German 'Grand Coalition' agrees on family reunification

By

Germany's Christian Democrats and Social Democrats found an agreement on Tuesday over family reunification for migrants, as part of their negotiations to form a 'grand coalition'. Under the deal, according to German media, family reunification will be suspended until 31 July for refugees, and will then resume with a 1,000-people cap per month. The issue was one of the main sticking points in the talks, which started last week.

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

The Catalan parliament is due to elect the president of the regional government, amid uncertainties over the whereabouts and strategy of the self-exiled separatist leader.

Analysis

The next hurdles in Brexit talks

As EU-27 came up with its positions for the transition period, and there are plenty of political landmines left for the talks. Here is a look at what could upset the Brexit negotiations.

EU offers UK 'status quo' transition without vote

The EU wants the UK to apply EU rules during the transition period without having a say, arguing if the the UK wants the same benefits during the transition as for membership, it will have to agree.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina-Eu Relations in the New Era
  2. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  3. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” LoráNt Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission.
  4. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  5. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  6. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  8. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  10. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  11. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  12. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January

Latest News

  1. EU tries to measure 'energy poverty' - without defining it
  2. Czech PM Babis courts EU despite Zeman win
  3. Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote
  4. The next hurdles in Brexit talks
  5. New HQ of EU medicines agency opens nine months after Brexit
  6. EU offers UK 'status quo' transition without vote
  7. Key EU air quality 'summit' to last just two hours
  8. Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'