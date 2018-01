By EUOBSERVER

German carmaker Volkswagen Group said on Tuesday the board of management had decided to suspend chief lobbyist Thomas Steg over news that VW had funded research that involved monkeys being forced to inhale diesel fumes. The company said that Steg had proposed to be suspended himself. Steg held his position since 2012, and had not been suspended after Dieselgate, the emissions fraud scandal, broke out in 2015.