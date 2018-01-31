Wednesday

31st Jan 2018

Romanian president in Brussels on Wednesday

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will be in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Council president Donald Tusk. The visit comes one week after Brussels expressed concerns about the independence of Romania's judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption. The Romanian constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that parts of the controversial justice laws agreed by Romania's parliament in December are unconstitutional and need modifications.

Uproar at Belgian bill letting police raid homes for migrants

A Belgian government proposal to crack down on migrants ordered to leave the country has sparked heated debates, as the bill allows police to raid and search people's homes. The bill has also now provoked a backlash from judges.

EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal

In a race against the clock, EU commissioners and Mercosur ministers meet in Brussels to make concessions on beef, cheese and cars in preparation for an "endgame" in trade talks, ahead of Brazil's elections.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

