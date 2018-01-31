Ticker
German union announces 24-hour strikes for better pay
German union IG Metall has called for full-day strikes, demanding an 8 percent pay increase for metals and engineering workers across Europe's largest economy - many of them in the automotive industry. Employers have offered a 6.8 percent increase but rejected demands for shorter hours unless combined with more flexible working hours. Around 250 companies with up to 500,000 workers are estimated to be affected by the labour dispute nationwide.