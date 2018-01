By EUOBSERVER

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who is the sole candidate for president of the region's government despite being in exile in Belgium, told an ally in a text message that "it's over, they have sacrificed us". The message was revealed by Spanish media a day after the vote was postponed by the Catalan parliament speaker. Puigdemont confirmed the message's authenticity and explained that he has "moments of doubts".