By EUOBSERVER

The president of the European Parliament's S&D group Gianni Pittella said on Wednesday he will quit as an MEP if elected as a senator for the Democratic Party at Italy's March elections. S&D's vice president Udo Bullmann will head the group until, in the case of a Pittella win, S&D MEPs will then decide a new president. Pittella said he was confident of victory in his home territory.