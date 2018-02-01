Thursday

1st Feb 2018

German, Dutch, Belgian nuclear accident plans inadequate

Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium need to improve cooperation to be properly prepared for a nuclear accident with cross-border consequences, the Dutch Safety Board has recommended in a report entitled Cooperation on Nuclear Safety published on Wednesday. The investigation was prompted by public concern over incidents at the Belgian Doel and Tihange nuclear power plants and also looked at the Dutch Borssele nuclear power plant and Emsland in Germany.

Vestager is right to hammer Qualcomm

Qualcomm is greedy and stupid. When you have 90 percent of the chipset market that is the engine of the mobile phone, you shouldn't pay your customers not to do business with your competitors.

Italy restakes claim to EU agency ahead of election

The Italian government and the city of Milan want the Court of Justice to annul the decision the move the medicines agency to Amsterdam, while Italian MEPs suggest that the EMA should go to Milan instead.

EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'

Senior negotiators in the EU-Mercosur talks will meet in Brussels on Friday to work out the technical bits of a possible trade deal, after top political officials gave the talks a final push.

