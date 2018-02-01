Ticker
Commission opens up €50m for EU cybersecurity network
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission launched a €50m call for proposals on Thursday for a consortium to set up a network of cybersecurity competence centres across the EU. The network was announced last September, following which EU security commissioner Julian King told this website in an interview that the network was required for "turbo-charging our research" into cybersecurity. The network will be separate from the EU's Greece-based cybersecurity agency Enisa.