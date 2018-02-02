Ticker
MEPs and commission to debate diesel tests on monkeys
By EUOBSERVER
Members of the European Parliament will discuss on Monday recent revelations of controversial diesel exhaust research funded by German car manufacturers, the parliament announced on Friday. The New York Times reported last month that monkeys were forced to breathe in diesel exhaust emissions, while the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said similar trials were done with human test subjects. A representative of the European Commission will also attend the Strasbourg plenary debate.