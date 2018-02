By EUOBSERVER

The British government has said prime minister Theresa May will not stay in a customs union with the EU amid speculation of a Tory rebellion if she opted to. "It is not our policy to be in the customs union," No. 10 said. The Sunday Times reported that foreign minister Boris Johnson, who advocates hard Brexit, has prepared a leadership challenge along with two arch-Brexiteers, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove.