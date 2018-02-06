By EUOBSERVER

About 140,000 people took part in a rally in Athens, police said, on Sunday against letting Macedonia use its name under an emerging deal between Athens and Skopje. The number was closer to 1 million, the organisers said. The opposition centre-right New Democracy took part in the protest, which also attracted far-right and neo-Nazi parties. New Democracy objects to irredentist claims in the Macedonian constitution to a Greek region.