Ticker
EU lets UN lead talks on Macedonia name
By EUOBSERVER
The EU wants "good neighbourly relations between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), "including a negotiated and mutually acceptable solution to the name issue," a European Commission spokesman said Monday. He stressed talks between the two countries "happen under the auspices of the UN". On Sunday, thousands of people demonstrated in Athens against the possibility that FYROM uses the name Macedonia, which they claim is Greek.