Monday

5th Feb 2018

Ticker

EU lets UN lead talks on Macedonia name

By

The EU wants "good neighbourly relations between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), "including a negotiated and mutually acceptable solution to the name issue," a European Commission spokesman said Monday. He stressed talks between the two countries "happen under the auspices of the UN". On Sunday, thousands of people demonstrated in Athens against the possibility that FYROM uses the name Macedonia, which they claim is Greek.

Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency

Catalan separatists leaders are discussing a plan that would allow their exiled leader keep influence in the region - even if he cannot be elected president of the government.

Turkey 'ready' to reform terror laws for EU visa deal

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's ambassador to the EU, says Ankara is ready to reform its anti-terror laws and meet all outstanding benchmarks so that Turks can travel freely to EU member states without visas.

News in Brief

  1. Far-right MEPs must choose between funeral and Brexit vote
  2. Eurozone reaches 11-year record for economic output
  3. Belgian prosecutor calls for 20-year sentence for Paris suspect
  5. Barnier: 'Not a moment to lose' in Brexit talks
  6. Netherlands withdraws ambassador from Turkey
  7. Mass protest in Athens over Macedonia name dispute
  8. France tables 'fake news' law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades

Latest News

  1. Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency
  2. Juncker plans 'geopolitical' Balkans tour
  3. EU promises to respect Western Sahara trade ruling
  4. Why transnational lists are good for European democracy
  5. Macron to face nationalist challenge in Corsica
  6. Turkey 'ready' to reform terror laws for EU visa deal
  7. EU needs commitment to rights in West Balkans
  8. MEPs hit by second Polish email campaign