By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament approved on Tuesday, by 557 votes to 89, a compromise deal thrashed out with national governments and the European Commission, which will ban certain types of 'geo-blocking', the practice of refusing access based on an online user's location. The new rules however do not apply to music, films, or e-books. "We could have done much better," said Swedish liberal MEP Jasenko Selimovic, after the vote.