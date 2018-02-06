Ticker
European parliament approves special committee on pesticides
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament gave the greenlight on Tuesday to set up a special committee to look into EU authorisation procedures on pesticides. The initiative responds to concerns raised by MEPs and European citizens over potential failures in scientific assessments, and the role of the Commission and agencies in November's renewal of herbicide glyphosate. The committee will be composed of 30 MEPs and will have a nine-month mandate.