Tuesday

6th Feb 2018

European parliament approves special committee on pesticides

The European Parliament gave the greenlight on Tuesday to set up a special committee to look into EU authorisation procedures on pesticides. The initiative responds to concerns raised by MEPs and European citizens over potential failures in scientific assessments, and the role of the Commission and agencies in November's renewal of herbicide glyphosate. The committee will be composed of 30 MEPs and will have a nine-month mandate.

EU draws red line on UK customs deal

Britain cannot keep its EU trade perks if it quits the customs union, the European Commission has warned as Brexit talks resume.

Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency

Catalan separatists leaders are discussing a plan that would allow their exiled leader keep influence in the region - even if he cannot be elected president of the government.

