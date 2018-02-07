By EUOBSERVER

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, will meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 26 March, at a meeting hosted in Varna by Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov, Tusk's spokesman announced Tuesday. Erdogan had wanted to participate in the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia in May. They will discuss EU-Turkey relations, including the rule of law and fundamental freedoms in Turkey.