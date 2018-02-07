By EUOBSERVER

The government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) announced on Tuesday it will rename its main airport and a major road, removing references to Alexander the Great, in a goodwill gesture towards Greece. The two neighbours are in dispute over the future name of FYROM, but the move was welcomed by Greece's foreign ministry. Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev said he could accept a 'geographical qualifier' in Macedonia's name.