By EUOBSERVER

The European Investment Bank decided on Tuesday to invest €1.5bn in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will connect Italy's natural gas network with Greece and non-EU member Albania. Environmental groups heavily criticised the bank's "biggest ever investment in dangerous fossil fuels [which] undermines the EU's commitment to climate action". Last year, EU commissioners Maros Sefcovic and Miguel Arias Canete wrote to EIB president Werner Hoyer to promote TAP.