7th Feb 2018

EU bank invests €1.5bn in trans-Adriatic gas pipeline

The European Investment Bank decided on Tuesday to invest €1.5bn in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will connect Italy's natural gas network with Greece and non-EU member Albania. Environmental groups heavily criticised the bank's "biggest ever investment in dangerous fossil fuels [which] undermines the EU's commitment to climate action". Last year, EU commissioners Maros Sefcovic and Miguel Arias Canete wrote to EIB president Werner Hoyer to promote TAP.

German coalition talks drag on

Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday. But the already agreed chapter on Europe is the "most Europeanised approach for years", says one expert.

Western Balkans: A new start for Europe

The European Commission is rarely praised for bold action these days - but the EU Strategy for the Western Balkans deserves applause.

