By EUOBSERVER

EU and eurozone economies are expected to have grown by 2.4% in 2017, according to European Commission forecasts published Wednesday. This is more than in the previous forecasts in November, of 2.3% for the EU and 2.2% for the eurozone. Finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici noted it is the highest growth since before the financial crisis but warned it is time "to take the necessary ambitious decisions" to strengthen the eurozone.