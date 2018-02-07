Wednesday

7th Feb 2018

Ticker

EU and eurozone growth beats predictions for 2017

By

EU and eurozone economies are expected to have grown by 2.4% in 2017, according to European Commission forecasts published Wednesday. This is more than in the previous forecasts in November, of 2.3% for the EU and 2.2% for the eurozone. Finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici noted it is the highest growth since before the financial crisis but warned it is time "to take the necessary ambitious decisions" to strengthen the eurozone.

German coalition talks drag on

Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday. But the already agreed chapter on Europe is the "most Europeanised approach for years", says one expert.

Opinion

Western Balkans: A new start for Europe

The European Commission is rarely praised for bold action these days - but the EU Strategy for the Western Balkans deserves applause.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs: 'Spitzenkandidat' process must elect Juncker successor
  2. MEPs postpone idea of 'transnational' electoral lists
  3. Polish MEP stripped of 'vice-president' title over Nazi slur
  4. EU and eurozone growth beats predictions for 2017
  5. Nobel-winner warns Europe not immune to nuclear war threat
  6. Germany: diplomacy for Schulz, interior for CSU chief
  7. Germany's CDU and SPD reach coalition deal
  8. Expats demand right to vote for Brussels parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades