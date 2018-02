By EUOBSERVER

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican) warned MEPs on Wednesday the likelihood of nuclear war was greater than during most of the Cold War, and that if nuclear weapons are not dismantled, it was a matter of when, not if, nuclear weapons are used, either on purpose or by accident. Ican executive director Beatrice Fihn was speaking to the parliament in Strasbourg.