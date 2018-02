By EUOBSERVER

A majority of MEPs decided on Wednesday that Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki can no longer be vice-president of the European Parliament, because of "serious misconduct". In a plenary vote, 447 of 751 MEPs supported his 'impeachment'. The right-wing MEP of the Law and Justice party, in power in Poland, had used a Nazi slur to describe another Polish MEP, centre-right Roza Thun.