Wednesday

7th Feb 2018

Ticker

MEPs: 'Spitzenkandidat' process must elect Juncker successor

By

The European Parliament adopted a text on Wednesday saying that the next leader of the European Commission should be one of the political groups' lead candidates in the 2019 parliament elections. They said they would reject any candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker put forward by member states, if it was not one that had been appointed as so-called 'Spitzenkandidat'. Some 160 of 751 MEPs voted to remove the threat.

German coalition talks drag on

Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday. But the already agreed chapter on Europe is the "most Europeanised approach for years", says one expert.

Opinion

Western Balkans: A new start for Europe

The European Commission is rarely praised for bold action these days - but the EU Strategy for the Western Balkans deserves applause.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs: 'Spitzenkandidat' process must elect Juncker successor
  2. MEPs postpone idea of 'transnational' electoral lists
  3. Polish MEP stripped of 'vice-president' title over Nazi slur
  4. EU and eurozone growth beats predictions for 2017
  5. Nobel-winner warns Europe not immune to nuclear war threat
  6. Germany: diplomacy for Schulz, interior for CSU chief
  7. Germany's CDU and SPD reach coalition deal
  8. Expats demand right to vote for Brussels parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades