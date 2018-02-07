By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday he was in favour of mentioning Corsica in the French constitution. In a speech in Bastia he said the demand by nationalists was "the expression of a legitimate need for recognition". He ruled out other demands, however: making Corsican a co-official language of France, pardoning nationalists who were sentenced for terrorism, giving more fiscal powers to Corsica and creating a 'resident status'.