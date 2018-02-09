By EUOBSERVER

"Miscalculations and misunderstandings could well lead to an inadvertent military clash," between Nato and Russia, the Munich Security Conference, a German think tank, warned in a report ahead of its 2018 congress, referring to military action and manoeuvres in the Baltic region and Syria in a tense climate due to the Ukraine conflict. It added an EU 'partnership' policy for closer ties with former Soviet states had "lost its steam".