By EUOBSERVER

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci has said the EU's new Western Balkan strategy "failed to provide clarity over Kosovo's EU membership" but also "treats Kosovo as an integral part of the [EU] enlargement plans". His mixed message, posted on Facebook Wednesday, came after the European Commission downgraded pro-accession wording on Kosovo in a new policy paper on the request of Spain, which does not recognise its independence from Serbia.