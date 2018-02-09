By EUOBSERVER

Irish central bank governor Philip Lane and Spanish economy minister Luis de Guindos are in the running to become vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB) after Vitor Constancio, a Portuguese economist, steps down from the post in May. They were both "excellent candidates," ECB chief Mario Draghi said Wednesday, promising "transparency" on further nominations. Ireland, Portugal, and Spain all received EU assistance in the financial crisis.