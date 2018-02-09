Ticker
France to still fight for 'transnational' EU lists
By EUOBSERVER
France will continue to advocate transnational lists in EU elections despite centre-right MEPs shooting down president Emmanuel Macron's idea as an "elitist" project in a vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday his office has said. "France will continue to defend this idea in months and years to come because it would contribute to strengthening European democracy by creating debates on European challenges and not strictly national ones," it said.