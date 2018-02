By EUOBSERVER

Czech PM Andrej Babis has said he is "not expecting" to form a coalition with the far-right and anti-EU SPD party. "We aren't expecting that we'll need their tolerance," he told Czech TV Wednesday. Centre-right parties have refused to work with Babis due to fraud allegations against his firms, leaving him to woo the centre-left Social Democrats and Communist parties instead three months after an inconclusive election.