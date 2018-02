By EUOBSERVER

Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros has contributed €450,000 to a British group campaigning to overturn the Brexit referendum. "We think the British people deserve a final say on the Brexit deal and believe the country has been led down a dangerous false turn," Mark Malloch-Brown, a former British diplomat who leads the Better for Britain group, said. "This is a democratic and patriotic effort to recover our future," he said.