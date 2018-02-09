By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission is still waiting for plans to improve air quality it demanded from nine countries. Environment commissioner Karmenu Vella had given the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the UK until Monday (5 February) to send their commitments. "The letter box is still open" until midnight, a spokeswoman said Friday, adding the commission was "open to contributions that would come over the weekend."