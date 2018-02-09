By EUOBSERVER

At least 28 percent of some 622 refugees who suffered sexual and gender-based violence on the Aegean islands experienced the abuse after arriving in Greece, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Friday. However, a UNHCR spokesperson warned the number of incidents is likely to be much higher. "Inappropriate behaviour, sexual harassment and attempted sexual attacks," are the most common forms of violence reported by women, she added.