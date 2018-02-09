Friday

9th Feb 2018

Ticker

Bulgarian deputy PM calls MEP 'Green Jihadist' for eco-protest

By

Ska Keller, co-chair of the Green group in the European Parliament, condemned Friday the "shocking and inappropriate" comments about her by the Bulgarian deputy prime minister. Valeri Simeonov, the leader of the nationalist National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria party, said Keller was a "green Jihadist" and should be expelled from Bulgaria, after she took part in a protest against construction and road plans in the Pirin National Park.

Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations

Dimitris Avramopoulos says he will mount a legal challenge to reveal the identities of people behind allegations that he, along with other former Greek ministers, had accepted money from a Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'

After one of the tensest week so far in Brexit talks, 'substantial' disagreements remain between the UK and the EU over transition, with Michel Barnier insisting London needs to decide on the future relationship and Ireland for Brexit to happen.

MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published

The European Investment Bank has kept a report explaining how it was tricked into giving Volkswagen Group a €400m loan secret. MEPs want to make it public, plus a paper with recommendations on how to prevent future deceptions.

Feature

EU bank courts controversy with €1.5bn gas pipe investment

The European Investment Bank will invest €1.5bn in a natural gas pipeline connecting Italy, Greece, and Albania. Critics say that this would damage the climate, and make Europe rely on Azerbaijan - which has a poor human rights track record.

News in Brief

  1. Triggering article 50 cost over €1,000 to the UK
  2. Bulgarian deputy PM calls MEP 'Green Jihadist' for eco-protest
  3. UNHCR: refugees in Greece at high risk of sexual assault
  4. Schulz gives up foreign minister portfolio
  5. Barnier: Brexit transition period is 'not a given'
  6. Commission 'still waiting' for nine air quality plans
  7. MEPs to visit new Amsterdam medicine agency sites
  8. Ukip-linked think tank loses funding case

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  2. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  3. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  5. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  6. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  7. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  9. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  10. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  12. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative

Latest News

  1. Spitzenkandidate debate takes centre stage This WEEK
  2. Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations
  3. Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'
  4. Kosovo drops objection to EU court
  5. MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published
  6. EU bank courts controversy with €1.5bn gas pipe investment
  7. Illegal cigarette trade still dogs Europe's fringes
  8. UK slams EU's 'bad faith' on Brexit transition