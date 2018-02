By EUOBSERVER

The EU's migration commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, and Albania's interior minister, Fatmir Xhafaj, signed a draft agreement that will allow EU border agency Frontex to deploy agents to the country in case of sudden migrant inflows. "Closer cooperation between Albania and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will allow us to be quicker and more flexible," said Avramopoulos, in a statement.