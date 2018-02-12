Monday

12th Feb 2018

Ticker

Greek PM calls for parliament to investigate Novartis scandal

By

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras called on Monday for a parliamentary investigation into the bribery allegations against Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis and several politicians, including EU home affairs commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos. Novartis is suspected of having paid politicians to improve access to its products on the Greek market. Last week, Avramopoulos denied any wrongdoing and said he would legally challenge the allegations.

Merkel defends her coalition government

The German chancellor admitted that the agreement with the social-democrats was "painful" but "acceptable", and insisted she wanted to stay in power for four years.

Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations

Dimitris Avramopoulos says he will mount a legal challenge to reveal the identities of people behind allegations that he, along with other former Greek ministers, had accepted money from a Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'

After one of the tensest week so far in Brexit talks, 'substantial' disagreements remain between the UK and the EU over transition, with Michel Barnier insisting London needs to decide on the future relationship and Ireland for Brexit to happen.

News in Brief

  1. EU employment rose 'more strongly than expected'
  2. EU Commission says Kosovo's recognition is for member states
  3. Greek PM calls for parliament to investigate Novartis scandal
  4. EU set for border agreement with Albania
  5. Commission 'to assess' air quality plans before commenting
  6. May's Brexit plans 'unclear' to 3 out of 4 Brits
  7. Kosovo is Serbia, says Austria's deputy PM
  8. Triggering article 50 cost over €1,000 to the UK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  2. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  3. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  5. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  6. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  7. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  9. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  10. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  12. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative

Latest News

  1. Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal
  2. Merkel defends her coalition government
  3. Spitzenkandidaten debate takes centre stage This WEEK
  4. Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations
  5. Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'
  6. Kosovo drops objection to EU court
  7. MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published
  8. EU bank courts controversy with €1.5bn gas pipe investment