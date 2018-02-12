By EUOBSERVER

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras called on Monday for a parliamentary investigation into the bribery allegations against Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis and several politicians, including EU home affairs commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos. Novartis is suspected of having paid politicians to improve access to its products on the Greek market. Last week, Avramopoulos denied any wrongdoing and said he would legally challenge the allegations.