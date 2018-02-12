By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission said on Monday that EU employment rose "more strongly than expected" in the third quarter of 2017, especially due to permanent and full-time jobs. The employment rate grew by 1.7% compared to the previous year, corresponding to an additional 4 million people in employment, of which 2.8 million have permanent and 900,000 temporary contracts. EU jobs reached "the highest level ever recorded," employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen said.