Ticker
EU employment rose 'more strongly than expected'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission said on Monday that EU employment rose "more strongly than expected" in the third quarter of 2017, especially due to permanent and full-time jobs. The employment rate grew by 1.7% compared to the previous year, corresponding to an additional 4 million people in employment, of which 2.8 million have permanent and 900,000 temporary contracts. EU jobs reached "the highest level ever recorded," employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen said.