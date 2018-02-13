Tuesday

13th Feb 2018

Ticker

Erdogan threatens Cyprus and Greece over sea rights

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Cyprus and Greece on Tuesday not to "step over the line" in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. "Opportunistic attempts concerning gas exploration off Cyprus and Aegean islets are not escaping our attention," he told MPs from his party. The warning comes as Turkish ships are blocking gas drilling off the Cypriot coast. The European Commission called on Turkey to refrain from any "threat".

Pro-EU network teams up with VW for integrity event

European Movement International will host an event titled 'Integrity, transparency, and good corporate citizenship' in co-operation with Volkswagen Group, which carried out large-scale emissions fraud.

EU warns Turkey over 'threat' to Cyprus

The European Commission called on Ankara to refrain from doing "damage to good neighbourly relations", after Turkish vessels stop a rig from reaching a gas drilling zone.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan speaker goes to human rights court for Puigdemont
  3. Facebook violated German privacy rules
  4. French law on fake news 'ready'
  5. EU threatens funding cut over Oxfam sex allegations
  6. EU employment rose 'more strongly than expected'
  7. EU Commission says Kosovo's recognition is for member states
  8. Greek PM calls for parliament to investigate Novartis scandal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  2. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  3. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  4. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  5. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  7. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  8. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  9. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  10. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  12. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days

Latest News

  1. EU ombudsman urges Council to publish secret documents
  2. EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble
  3. UK and Ireland in push to break Northern Ireland deadlock
  5. Ukraine's fight against corruption has started to work
  7. Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality
  8. Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal