By EUOBSERVER

Dutch foreign minister Halbe Zijlstra resigned on Tuesday over false claims he held a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2006. Zijlstra said in 2016 that the meeting had taken place in Putin's dacha and that Putin spoke about plans for a 'greater Russia'. He admitted Monday that he was not at the dacha, had not met Putin, and that Putin's statements were conveyed to him by someone else.