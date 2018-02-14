By EUOBSERVER

Germany's social media law, which bans hate speech and other online abuse, is being used as a template by autocratic governments in Russia and elsewhere to stifle free speech, says Human Rights Watch. "It is vague, over-broad, and turns private companies into overzealous censors to avoid steep fines, leaving users with no judicial oversight or right to appeal," said Wenzel Michalski, Germany director at Human Rights Watch.