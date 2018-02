By EUOBSERVER

The EU's border and coastguard agency, Frontex, said on Tuesday that around 4,800 arrived in Italy from the north African coast in January, or "double the figure from the previous month", but broadly in line with January of last year. Most making the crossing came from Eritrea, followed by Pakistan and Tunisia. Frontex has also detected "an increase in the number of Libyans making their way across the Mediterranean".