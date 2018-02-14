By EUOBSERVER

The conservative-liberal New Democracy party said Tuesday that it will back a preliminary probe into bribery allegations, as proposed by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on Monday. The inquiry follows charges by prosecutors that 10 former Greek officials accepted bribes from Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. However, a spokeswoman for the conservative party described Tsipras' demand for an investigation as a tool to "blacken the name of his political opponents," Kathimerini reported.