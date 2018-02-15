Thursday

15th Feb 2018

Commission: TV channels should broadcast EU election debates

The European Commission said on Wednesday that European television coverage of the lead candidate debates in the 2014 election campaign "was a good start but not enough", with "superficial" coverage in some member states. "For 2019, and to encourage wide, balanced and impartial reporting, it would be desirable for at least one debate between the lead candidates to be broadcast on the main public service channels in each member state."

Juncker too tight in his EU suit

The European Commission president floated ideas on what his institution could look like. But faced with the member state powers, he failed to lay out a structured vision.

Far-right parties re-register to access EU funds

After missing a funding deadline, the far-right nationalist Alliance for Peace and Freedom and the Alliance of European National Movements are back in the game and possibly eligible for EU money in 2019.

News in Brief

  1. Facebook and Twitter fudge EU consumer rules
  2. EU states hit by natural disasters set for EU aid
  3. Former Dutch PM Lubbers has died
  4. DUP leader sees 'no prospect' of Northern Irish government
  5. Report: EU to remove Brexit 'punishment' clause
  6. Serbia must recognise Kosovo's independence, says German FM
  7. Ex-president of Georgia settles in the EU
  8. Juncker eases pressure on Croatia in border dispute

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  3. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  4. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  6. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  8. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  9. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  10. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  11. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland

